As a passionate fan I am still bothered by the lost to the school in Tempe. It hurts because as one letter writer say, they did indeed "snatch defeat from the jaws of victory." We gave it to them. If any players are reading this, especially kicker Josh Pollack, DON’T BLAME YOURSELVES. The greatest coach of this era, Bill Belichick, one said, “Coaches don’t win games, players do. Coaches lose games.” This was truly evident on Nov. 24. Hopefully it doesn’t have a lasting an effect, like the loss did in 2010 to the school in Tempe. Bear Down!
Gabriel M. Bustamante
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.