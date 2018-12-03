Re: the Nov. 28 column "Lots of positives in a season that wasn't supposed to end this way."
Thank you for having Carrie Cecil's Red Zone in your paper. I have found reading her columns to be very informative, encouraging and refreshing. As this weeks entry told us, we have so much to be grateful for and there are many positives that came out of the Wildcat football season.
While some of your columnists may disagree, and that is their prerogative, I really appreciate reading from a positive angle. So many things in our world today are difficult and there are many reasons we could be negative, but who is really helped by that sort of focus? My sincere hope is that you continue to publish her column indefinitely. We are very fortunate and blessed to have the Cecil family back in Tucson.
Lee Sommitz
East side
