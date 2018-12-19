Re: the Dec. 17 article “Hiking club, turning 60, to honor founder Cowgill.”
Thanks for the memory trip down Pete Cowgill Lane. I had the pleasure of encountering Pete a few years ago during a Tucson Orienteering Club event. (Orienteering is an outdoor activity in which a map and compass are used to navigate along a series of control points.)
When I spotted an aged but very agile personage bushwhacking through the cholla, I thought it might be Pete, so I asked. He didn’t miss a beat: “Well, I used to be,” he said. Pure Pete. It’s great that, at age 93, he’s still on the go. Happy trails, Pete!
Michael Rule
Midtown
