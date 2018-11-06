The current brouhaha about college coaches allegedly being complicit in paying high school athletes to play on their teams reinforces my belief that high school, college, and professional sports teams aren't really as character building as their fans like to say they are. Having been a high school principal, I am aware of the pressure to have winning teams first and to build character second. But why just blame and penalize the coaches whose jobs directly depend on winning? Why not blame those who look the other way?
The statements of local TV sportscasters, UA spokespersons, and the Arizona Board of Regents in the current pay-for-play scandal seem to be carefully worded to distance themselves rather than to express regret that cheating allegedly happened. To me this whole farce reflects what we all accept but publicly deny, that it’s OK for coaches and players to cheat but it’s not OK for them to get caught.
Lyman Grover
East side
