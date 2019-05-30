Dick Tomey was the best U of A football coach. In 1996 he offered me 15 minutes of his time to interview him for a writing project while I was a student at Arizona.
Mr. Tomey was working out at the McKale Center gym, but stopped and sat down at a weight bench to talk to me. He was pleasant, sincere, and patient with my questions.
I got an A on my assignment.
Throughout the years I remembered that interview and that he loved to read biographies and about history on his down time.
Thank you, Coach Tomey and Godspeed.
You are the type of person college football needs more of today.
Roberto Martinez
South side
