Re: the Oct. 7 letter "Paying athletes is not the college way."
Two letters in the Star disparage the California law allowing college athletes to sign contract endorsements
I do not know when the writer went to college, but for decades the "college way" has been using them as a way for the college to make money, from endorsements (Adidas, anyone?) as well as from having successful teams that generate both attendance and alumni contributions.
The athletes themselves? Unless they are the few who sign professional contracts, they are discarded.They are often given unchallenging courses and frequently don't even graduate.
Joshua Freeman
North side
