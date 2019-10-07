Should college athletes lose their amateur standing I will no longer purchase season tickets. I gave up on the NFL when the players decided to kneel during the National Anthem. I have not watched a game for the past two years.
For California to decide to set a standard which will totally destroy the unity that now exists between the States is brazen to the utmost. If I were in the decision making process of the NCAA I would immediately cancel all games with schools from California. I wouldn’t wait until 2023. This would force the State to rescind. If this is not done, then chaos will result as other States pass their own versions.
Players on college teams should be playing with pride for their college. To be doing it just to make money will take away the joy we feel as we support our schools.
Jack Walters
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.