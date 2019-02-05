Re: the Feb. 2 article "Diversity united: Trojans from 14 countries meld into winner."
What a wonderful article regarding the varsity boys soccer team at Catalina High School. The article brought me joy hearing that the players came from 14 different countries and that the coaching staff spoke four languages. Luckily for Catalina and the young players, the school gave Gabriel Rocha his first high school coaching job. Go Trojans!
Mary Schneider
Northeast side
