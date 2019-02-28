Re: the Feb. 21 article "Devils excel in 'trying' season to win school's 1st soccer title."
I wanted to take this chance to publicly congratulate the Sunnyside men's soccer team. This goes to show a certain politician that not all people with Spanish surnames are rapist, murders or dealers. If any of the kids from the team are reading this, be proud of yourself and keep up the heart and determination you showed all year, and use it make a difference.
Gabriel Bustamante
South side
