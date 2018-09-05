I just finished reading Greg Hansen's summary of Arizona's season- opening loss to BYU , and while I found his article painful to read, being a long- suffering Arizona Wildcats Football fan, I also appreciate his brutal honesty and humor, as I found myself laughing out loud at his descriptions of the absurdities of Saturday night's game.
While I don't always agree with Mr. Hansen's opinions, I deeply appreciate his writing talent and fearlessness in local sports reporting and opinion.
Daniel Egan
East side
