You have one of the most dangerous running quarterbacks in the game, and then you hardly ever put the ball in his hands and let him run? Come on, Arizona — what a totally lame and boring game plan to come out with! At least for your fans — to sustain any kind of interest and excitement about Arizona football again — please, please bring back Tate's option to run. Otherwise, you will have absolutely no hope of winning the conference or of making any kind of impact or improvement this year.
Mark Richardson
Watford City, N.D.
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.