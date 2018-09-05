Is your writer the only Arizona football fan that worried that opposing Defensive Co-ordinators would figure out a way to stop Khalil Tate, the Wildcats Pac-12's offensive player of the year in 2017? After one game, it appears that the task of turning Tate into a one-dimensional player is left up to the new UA football coaching staff. Saturday night, against BYU, Tate rushed just eight times for 14 yards. We are talking the same Tate that ran for 1,411 yards while playing half of the 2017 season. Please, coach Sumlin, don't take the "playground" out of our Khalil Tate.
Raymond Behnkee
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.