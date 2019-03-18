Even though the Cats lost, I enjoyed watching the game against USC on Wednesday afternoon. I don’t know the announcers’ names, or where they went to high school or college. I don’t the names of their wives, or children, or where their children went to college, or where they went to college, or what sports they participated in, or what honors they got. I don’t know what countries they have been to, or how many national parks they have visited. I don’t know how many famous people they know and have had dinner with or played sports against. I don’t know how lucky they have been, or who they love.
And they did not insult each other with their differences in self-importance. But I did know from second-to-second what was going on during the basketball game.
I will continue to watch Pac 12 basketball, but my TV sound will be muted on every game that is announced by Bill Walton.
Vernon Stedronsky
Northwest side
