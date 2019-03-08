At the March general meeting of the Greater Arizona Bicycling Association, the topic of El Tour de Tucson came up. Apparently, a major reason why the El Tour is essentially bankrupt has to do with the cost of barricades and paying for the police to monitor traffic during the race. The association, which sponsors its own rides, has been building its own barricades to reduce the cost of renting them. As for El Tour, because of the number of barricades involved, the problem seems intractable.
Patricia Dow
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.