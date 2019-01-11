As a season ticket holder for the University of Arizona women’s basketball team and one of the 5,006 fans that showed up for the Cats sweet victory over ASU, it’s great to see other fans wanting more equitable coverage of the women’s team. Though the Star still remains stuck in their outdated approach to sports reporting. It’s unfortunate the Star’s editor is so biased towards men’s sports.
I’ve written Mr. Finley twice and as of yet received no reply. So be it. In these times of confrontational politics and big money sports, it’s great and our privilege as a community to have a college women’s basketball program coached by Adia Barnes to provide such a fun and exciting team for us to support. We’ll continue to attend and cheer on the U of A women’s basketball team and other women’s teams despite the Star’s minimal coverage. Bear Down!
Jerry Anderson
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.