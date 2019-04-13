Hooray for the U of A women’s BB team.
Back in 1980 I did a study of the impact of the Green Bay Packers on Green Bay’s economy. As you may know the Packer stadium is full for every game in both winning and losing seasons and especially when it is 20 below and snowing. This fan loyalty was developed back when the Packers won three national championships in a row and has not diminished since. I mention this because I know the same is true for the U of A men’s Basketball team so I am hoping fans will continue their support for the women’s program, win or lose. A few more winning seasons would sure help in that respect.
Jim Murray
Green Valley
