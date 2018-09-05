The New Era of U of A football started and ended with two huge losses. After attending "Coach" Kevin Sumlin's home opener (First Home Opening Loss in 18 Years), it's apparent that his style of play and inability to inspire and motivate his players was reflected in a demoralizing loss to a BYU team that only won 4 games last year. Not one designed run play for Khalil Tate in the first half of the game featured on ESPN. Are you kidding me? After watching Rich-Rod's dynamic offense score, entertain and win, watching "No Offense" Noel Mazzone teach Tate to become a quarterback was torture to put it lightly. If Marcel Yates defense doesn't get it done for the third straight year, this coaching staff is going to have a third loss...the fan support. The loss of the Khalil Tate that made him the talk of college football last season and the pre-season won't play in Tucson. We want our quarterback back. Bring Tate back!!!
Bruce Baca
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.