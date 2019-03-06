How does the current college basketball payment scandal differ from Cam Newton's scandal from 2010? The NCAA, along with Auburn, have documents showing Cam's father was demanding 6 figures, but in this instance the NCAA found no infractions. Meanwhile, in the current basketball case we have a federal probe taking the schools, agents, and coaches to task for bribery.
ESPN has previously reported in November of 2010 of a call from Newton to Miss. St. informing them he would attend Auburn because “the money was too much,”. Auburn's reinstatement request to the NCAA was "Cam had no knowledge or involvement in this misconduct, and Auburn respectfully submits that he should not be punished for the conduct of others," Did Brian Bowen know his father was taking money Adidas to attend Louisville? If they can't prove he knew, how did Bowen lose eligibility and Cam later played for a title? I guess when it comes to "pay to play", the NCAA considers SEC football to be exempt.
Adrian Morales
Phoenix
