Thanks to the Star sports editors for finally giving front page sports coverage to the women's basketball team! I hope that continues and increases. The Star can really show this earned respect by giving them front page coverage when they do things like resoundingly beating their rivals, just as they would do with the men's team.
Jon Gold could have added some respect in his story "Ten ways Tucson could enjoy a banner year" by including women's basketball rising to prominence in the PAC 12. Coach Barnes and her team are doing something special here in Tucson. Let's give them some special recognition!
Mary Hansen
Midtown
