The football coaching staff is primarily responsible for last Saturday’s loss to ASU. After playing aggressive offense and defense the first two quarter, the game plan seemed to change. Instead of placing lots of pressure on the ASU quarterback, the defense quit pressuring, giving him time to pick apart the secondary.
In the fourth quarter, the offense started playing conservative run-only to take time off the clock and let the defense hold ASU. After ASU took advantage of the defensive change the coaching staff decided we needed to crank-up the offense. How did that work? Very disappointing. I thought we had Dick Tomey back running the offense. It appeared that the coaching staff had a good game plan but chose to abandon it and play conservative. Ugh!!! Not sure the staff should be fired, but it’s definitely the first strike.
Cal Rooker
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.