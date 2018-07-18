Re: the July 18 column "Self-proclaimed 'jock' broke barriers as coach."
Awesome piece on Patsy Lee. What a caring coach to all her athletes, what a true friend to all. I remember her as a "baby badger" on campus at Tucson High, I knew she would be a winner. Thank you for the local articles on our local personalities. Being a native Tucsonan, I take pride in saying Tucson is a big little city and we have a lot to be proud of.
Norma Alday
Northwest side
