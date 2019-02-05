Sound the alarm, Miller's in a box! Here's the truth, Miller probably will be subpoenaed to testify. It is a defense tactic. IT IS NOTHING OUT OF THE ORDINARY. Let's examine. In 1967 the US Supreme Court ruled in US v. Wade, "“Defense counsel has no obligation to present the truth. …If he can confuse a witness, even a truthful one, or make him appear unsure or indecisive, that will be his normal course.” The goal of the defense in this case is to put Miller on trial. Why? The defense will attack Miller's credibility and harder than other witnesses just because he's an easy target, he "talked" to the defendant. They know if they can raise a doubt about Miller's credibility, it may cause the jury to doubt the credibility of the entire case. The defense attorney isn't going to spend time on the real evidence, because the real evidence will tell a different story. Miller's not in a box, it is the defendant who is...
Richard Harper
Northeast side
