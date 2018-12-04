Re: the Dec. 2 column "Scott's expensive tastes,excesses turning Pac-12 into a punchline."
Under Larry Scott’s direction, the PAC-12 continues to enrich member schools through TV contracts while marginalizing and discounting the fan base that supports it. The late TV games for football and basketball makes one wonder whether advertisers are getting their money’s worth. The fact that the conference’s signature football game of the year (WSU vs UW) was played at night in a driving snow storm as opposed to the middle of the day shows how out of touch he is. Bottom line: looks like we could easily improve our lot by hiring away the commissioner of the SEC at a pay hike and still save money.
Thomas Conklin Rothe
Northwest side
