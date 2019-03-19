There are two girls level-9 all-around champions from the Tucson’s gymnastics club called the Arizona Dynamics.
The meet was held Saturday night in Avondale. Both girls won in their age groups, which is amazing considering there were many gyms and girls represented from all over the state.
The fact that two Tucson girls took the coveted all-around title and also first places on the individual events is absolutely amazing. They should be recognized for these achievements, as well as their fabulous coaches.
These gymnasts worked through some difficult times both physically and mentally. I commend them for their amazing efforts and I think Tucson will too.
Susan Young
Northeast side
