As an older white woman, I seldom look at the sports pages. However, Greg Hansen sometimes catches my eye.
Hansen's take on Book Richardson was dead-on. Richardson seems to be a good guy who got caught doing a bad thing. Not a super-bad thing, but giving a black eye to U of A basketball, is apparently unforgivable.
Richardson's sentence is incredibly long for a man who ruined his career and has serious health problems. My bet is that if Richardson were white, fans would have been on his side since Arizona b-ball cannot do wrong. Instead, this man is completely ruined. For what?
It's true that the money structure of college sports needs to be renovated. But, come on: scapegoating black men such as Richardson is not a good answer.
Carol Brown
Midtown
