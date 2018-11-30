I look forward to Greg Hansen’s columns and podcasts, but the guy is never happy. Rich Rod was too emotional at post-game press conferences.. Sumlin is not emotional enough. It’s like reading Goldilocks testing the 3 bears’ porridge. Give Sumlin a chance. If next year we win eight games, Hansen will write about Sumlin’s steady demeanor making the difference. Low attendance has more to do with late game start times (get used to it) than wins.
In midwestern and most southern towns, football is the principle form of recreation. Tucson in the winter, well, it’s the most beautiful place in the country to be outdoors, so there are lots of options. What else is there to do in Tuscaloosa or Lincoln besides watch football? And, don’t blame the players. “They were soft”? They play their butts off every week. Coaches, as we all know, come and go. Lay off the players. If next year we don’t make a bowl, then complain.
Mike Pavon
Midtown
