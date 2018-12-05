Re: the Dec. 4 letter to the editor "Hansen entertaining, but never satisfied."
To further support the letter writer's comments, Greg Hansen reminds me of many radio sport talk hosts. In most cases the show has two hosts and almost always they have opposite views. I believe this is well planned as having two different views creates interest for the listeners which in turn creates ratings. Hansen plays the same game.
He takes a topic and creates an opinion that most fans would disagree. Like the radio, he wants (listeners) readers to fire back at him. Why do you think he has been writing for so long? Think about it? How many people write letters about the guy who writes the game stats!
John Fink
Foothills
