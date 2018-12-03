Re: the Nov. 29 column "Unemotional Sumlin, Wildcats still have a lot to prove to fans."
According to Hansen, it appears that Coach Sumlin lacks the histrionics to be a good coach and leader after Arizona was over taken by the team up North and lost the game. Greg Hansen announces to the community, "It’s as if fans care more than Sumlin cares. That’s surely not true, but that’s the body language displayed week to week.” This was a thinly disguised cheap shot as is the practice for our local pundit of pig skin.
Watch the video of Michigan’s John Harbaugh as he responds to questions from the press after a devastating and record-breaking loss to Ohio State; their big rivalry game. I don’t see much difference between the two men, they both exhibit pain in their eyes that’s not hard to miss yet they maintain a mature level of composure. If you want emotion Greg and a big “winner” then maybe you should move to Clemson, they have a seat for you on their bandwagon.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
