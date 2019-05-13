I was wondering when Hansen was going to pipe in about the College basketball trial and Sean Miller's name being mentioned about what he SUPPOSEDLY was involved in. It's really sad when just having your name mentioned with AGAIN no proof of involvement can get so many against you. I trust that President Robbins and the University's legal team knows what they are doing. What would be great is if Book Richardson came out publicly and spoke either confirming what he said on wire tapping or fessed up about just talking up the topic so he could look like THE BIG MAN ON CAMPUS.
Jeffrey Faircloth
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.