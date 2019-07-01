“Do you think it will change anything in the turmoil of college basketball” Greg Hansen asks? What do you suggest should have been done I ask? First of all there was an indictment and I presume an arrest warrant issued. The FBI does not treat any arrest warrant lightly. Better to be prepared and show the force, they did! Secondly, when the news of this crime was thrown across the pages of the Arizona Daily Star, it said UA assistant coach Book Richardson could receive up to 60 years if convicted. 60 years! 720 months. He got 3. I feel for Richardson and his personal problems. The FBI did their job. The US Attorneys did their job. The US District Court Judge did his job. Had Richardson only done his job I wouldn’t be writing this! I suggest the case file be required reading for any and all members of the coaching community!
Norm Olson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.