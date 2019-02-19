There seems to be some confusion about the purpose of the broadcasts that Bill Walton calls. They are University of Arizona basketball games, not comedy shows. If you prefer comedy there is plenty out there. We fans want basketball. I want to know what’s happening on the floor, as it is not always clear from watching. Sadly, Bill could share his wealth of knowledge on basketball rather than the Grateful Dead or his diet. I’m for David Parmenter’s plan of deporting Walton.
Jane Gray
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.