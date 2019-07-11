After listening to a conversation on radio between the host (KMXZ-94.9) and a representative of the Roadrunner organization, it absolutely boggled my mind as to his concern on how to grow their fan base.
A simple and clear cut answer is to develop an ice rink in Tucson so youth and adults have a place to skate and learn the sport of ice hockey! C'mon leaders in sports and Tucson management, right before your eyes is a solution.
A city the size of Tucson without an ice rink is ludicrous! Time for hockey lovers and fans to get together and fight for an ice rink. Also it would be a place for summer indoor activities.
Nadine Fork
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.