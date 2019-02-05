I’m not too sure where all of the negative comments about Maroon 5’s Super Bowl halftime show are coming from. Perhaps the negative controversy which preceded the show, clouded the possibility of an unbiased audience. The party that I was at thoroughly enjoyed the show.
A diverse crowd made up of males, females, young, middle-aged, the elderly, Hispanics and caucasians, unanimously danced and sang along with Adam Levine. We all loved the show and the variety of songs he incorporated. The additional chorus and rap artists made for a great performance.
I am thrilled to have the opportunity to speak up on behalf of the party I attended, along with the countless others whose voices will never be heard, to give thumbs up to Adam Levine & Maroon 5 for a job well done.
Angie Lucarini
Niagara Falls, N.Y.
