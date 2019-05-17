On Saturday May 11, 2019 I was watching ESPN in the morning and found out there were telecasting two championship bouts that evening. When I tuned in I realized the fights were here in Tucson. Your sports page had

no mention of it. I am a boxing fan and have to depend on other sources to find the sport being broadcast on TV.

Your sports page NEVER lists the bouts being televised. Your Sunday sports page had no mention of the fights.

Please cover all sports in your paper.

David Real

Sahuarita

