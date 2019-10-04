UA should be ashamed of itself. To allow Larry Scott and the Pac 12 to arbitrarily move the game time to 8:00 shows a complete disregard for the plans, comfort etc. of their fans and athletes. Worse are the public safety implications. Putting large numbers of cars on the freeway at midnight is asking for trouble. Its only a matter of time until there is a a major incident. UA needs to demand the reinstatement of the original kickoff time and demand the resignation of Larry Scott

Lynn Armstrong

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

