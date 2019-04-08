My wife and I were part of a Celebration of The Lady Cats end of a great, great season. The WNIT has been a great journey!
Every game of the WNIT tournament has been more exciting! We have season tickets to Men’s Basketball, but unlike men’s games this year, we stood for the last six minutes of tonight’s game, nobody left and the Lady Cats are going to the final!
Go LadyCats and Adia Barnes! Great Name! We are so proud!
10,000 plus fans on Wednesday. An amazing amount of great fun for reasonable ticket prices. Fill the place for the final and bring down the house on Saturday!
Go LadyCats !
Richard Barnes
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.