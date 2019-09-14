Re: the September 12 article "Report: Richardson said he paid $40K to get Alkins eligible."
The number of probable criminal offenses related to big time sports that are ignored is growing exponentially. Today alone, the Star reported that Book Richardson paid $40K for Rawle Alkins eligibility, Justify (Kentucky Derby winner) should have been disqualified from Derby eligibility and Antonio Brown may play for New England this week with a sexual assault record hanging over his head. It isn't surprising that the U of A, Bob Baffert and coach Belichick effectively took the Fifth by refusing to comment on the circumstances surrounding these actions. It is revolting to witness the utter disregard for "Rule of Law" where the almighty dollar continues to cover up any wrongdoing!
Chuck Cabrera
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.