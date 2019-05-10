Former coach for Los Angeles Lakers and a new coach for Sacramento Kings for the National Basketball Association Luke Walton have been sued for Sexual Assault with by former sports reporter by the name of Kelli Tennant. The incident happened 2014 through 2016 and she is trying to sue him in 2019 that does not make sense, she should have done it in the year and day it happened so she can get it out of the way. Kelli Tennant waited 3-5 years so she can try and sue him I think that dumb honestly. When Kelli Tennant gave a reason to file a charge on Luke Walton she said that ¨I was scared¨ followed up with ¨I felt coming forward would jeopardize every aspect of my life¨ but she would have still done when she had the opportunity to report it.
Victor Cota
South Tucson
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.