Re: the June 11 article "
Marana man gets 120 days in jail for stealing from youth sports group."
I would like to walk into a bank, embezzle $83,000 and make a plea agreement to reimburse only $30,000 and spend 120 days in jail on a work furlough. What a sweet deal from Judge Browning.
When this person (Marshall) takes money from two youth organizations, robbing parents of money that many struggle to come up with so their kids can play football, monies that should have going to the Broncos and the kids, should have received the maximum jail time. People like this should be forced to look into the mirror each day and say “what a disgusting person you are”. I hope the Adult Protection Service takes the money out of Marshalls pay check before he gets paid or the Broncos will never get reimbursed any money.
Larry Behncke
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.