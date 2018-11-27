I checked the Thursday Tucson Star to see outcome of the Maui championship game played on Wednesday afternoon. I see a nice article on the last place game, but nothing at all on the championship game. Odd for the tourney the U of A played in this week. Not even a box score. Game cancelled? Checked the internet. Aha Arizona’s annoying fly in the ointment, Gonzaga beat powerful Duke to take the championship. An oversight by the Star, mistake or just couldn’t give Gonzaga, a tiny school who shouldn’t ever be a long term threat to the U of A, credit for its success. Shame on you.
Ann Weers
Green Valley
