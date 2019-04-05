RE: the March 31 letter "Support Lady Wildcats."
The writer berating Coach Miller and the men’s team for not attending the women’s games got it all wrong. I attended the 3/28 game and I clearly spotted 6 of the men having a great time, first row under the south basket. Coach Miller was also there sitting in the stands wearing his red like the rest of us. Just because they don’t put their faces on the big screen doesn’t mean they are not in attendance. In fact, I’m glad they did not advertise the men’s presence. This time it’s all about the women, Go Lady Cats.
Marcy Tigerman
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.