I have been a fan of the UA basketball team since I enrolled at the university in 1965, I have been a season ticket holder for the past 38 years, and I believe the UA is very lucky to have Sean Miller carrying on the program that was raised to such a high level by coaches Fred Snowden and Lute Olson.
But I do not understand how a Phoenix reporter can be criticized for even asking, and Miller supported for refusing to answer, any questions about the UA's involvement in the FBI investigation into basketball corruption. It is possible that Miller was betrayed by others, and is completely innocent. But he is responsible for the basketball program at a major public university. For him to refuse to provide truthful information about an issue this important casts Miller in a bad light, not the reporters.
Brooks Keenan
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.