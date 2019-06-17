Re: the June 10 article “Harsh sentence caps 20 months of personal trials for Richardson.”
I was shocked to see Greg Hansen drip sympathy all over Book Richardson while savaging the FBI, which arrested him. Richardson's salary of $235,000 placed him in the top 2%. Yet Hansen sugarcoats his accepting a $20,000 bribe on the grounds that Richardson allegedly used it to help his mother. He even implies that Richardson can't be expected to disgorge the 20G, now that he's forfeited his top-paying job. To top it off, Hansen boosts Richardson by comparing him favorably to the gangster John Dillinger--about as weak a defense as one can imagine.
Jonathan Penner
Northwest side
