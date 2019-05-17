Nationwide we bring in lots of soccer tournaments to our City, but why not bring basketball clubs here.
Tucson supposed be a basketball town but only for the Arizona Wild Cats not much for the Club Teams or High school teams right now. The young women’s basketball club teams 17U and under go out of town for the big tournaments at the convention center in Raleigh, NC, Houston, Tx, Atlanta, GA, Las Vegas and lots more places where they are having basketball tournaments every single year. The tournaments at these convention centers draw 200 to 300 teams nationwide. They even schedule tournaments at the convention center in Phoenix but not Tucson. I believe Tucson Convention Center is ideal location to draw up to 300 teams here for a great basketball tournaments, good for the Hotels and restaurants and providing extra money in taxes for the City of Tucson. The tournments also bring in lot's of basketball scouts and coaches at these events.
Don Cotton
Northeast side
