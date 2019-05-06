In recent sports news there has been evidence of bribery in the college basketball world. But in all this madness there is one team that stands out besides all them and that is the Arizona Wildcats. Recently they’ve gathered evidence that Sean Miller did pay Deandre Ayton to attend the University of Arizona. However, I believe that college sports should be allowed to pay their students just a bit. They should give the players quite more money to their financial aid or scholarship to help because they way they will be going by the rules of NCAA and also paying the highly wanted recruits. If the NCAA doesn’t want to play then they should pass a rule that allows these recruits to go straight the professionals because they will at least get money. The main issue is if they get hurt in college and have a career ending injury. I want NCAA to have a meeting and allow high school students to go straight to professional.
Jaime Ruiz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.