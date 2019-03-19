Greg Hanson's article detailing why the University of Arizona athletic director and Coach Sean Miller forbid McHale Center to be used for NCAA regionals was insightful.
What right does the UA have to be so selfish as to deny the loyal basketball fan base of seeing the NCAA tournament up close? You know those fans — the ones who pay property and income taxes to support the UA and its students.
My family (including our son who was then a UA student) attended the last NCAA regional hosted. It was great fun with the schools' mascots, pep bands, and fans.
We got to see three future NBA players including Kawhi Leonard.
I urge the President of the UA and its athletic director to pursue a future hosting of the NCAA regional. It benefits basketball fans and the local economy. In short, it is good for greater Tucson.
Pam Farris
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.