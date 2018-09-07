Since reading for two days that Nike has embraced Colin Kaepernick with contract renewal and as their "man," I have jettisoned Nike shirts, shoes, pants, shorts, belts, hats and anything I could find with the swoosh. I will not dignify Nike by returning the products to them, but will donate it to a charity that regularly picks up in SaddleBrooke. I mentioned this to a friend yesterday who said he was sending his back to Nike. Several have done the same.
Nike, you lost my business! Find a vet who wears Nike in Afghanistan to honor. You chose wrongly. I spent a lot of money through the years on Nike products. It ended three days ago! No commercials watched anymore without ire. I am not a racist, but with my God given right I refuse to do business with this a company as political blatantly as Nike.
Be part of the solution, Nike, not the disruption.
Ron Kari
SaddleBrooke
