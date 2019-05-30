With all of the here and now positive sports stories arising in Tucson as this is read, why does the Star and its Sports Writer concern themselves with a former High School baseball coach? He is no Hal Eustice, Hank Slagle, or Andy Tolson. He will never reach Hall of Fame status, work for a college team , or work in Major League Basball. So what is all the fanfare and hoopla about? Why can't the Star write articles about high school standouts in every sport and which college they will be playing for. Will any of the U of A coaches be interested in offering scholarships to these young men and women? How about inspirational stories that motivate and invigorate the readers? Let's look forward and not dwell on the past.
Max LaPlante
Southeast side
