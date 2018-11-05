Past Sunday afternoons meant turning on the TV and watching football for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Once the players decided to start making political statements instead of skilled sports statements on the field, things changed. Now my Sunday afternoons are the golf channel, a good book and a leisurely stroll around the neighborhood.
Once the professional athletes decided to become politicians as well as football players my viewing days were over. The last thing in the world we need is more politicians. Now it appears that the cheerleaders have decided to join the players — goodbye NFL.
Richard Buus
East side
