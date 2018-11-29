Re: the Nov. 27 letter to the editor “Thank goodness for Bill Walton.”
The writer, in exuding praise for Bill Walton’s commentary during television broadcasts of Wildcat basketball games, states, “Now that viewers have 60-inch, high-definition color TVs with instant replay, having someone narrate the exact thing you are seeing on the screen is redundant.“
Exactly right. That’s why I turn off the sound whenever Walton is commentating.
Tom House
Midtown
